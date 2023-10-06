Brazil auto exports to plunge this year as Argentina crisis hits hard

The association said in a statement it now projects exports to fall 12.7% in 2023 to 420,000 vehicles, a major cut from its previous estimate of a 2.9% drop in the period.

"Exports have been the major warning point for the automotive sector in the first nine months of the year," it said. According to Anfavea, the crisis in Argentina caused the country - which has in Brazil its largest trade partner - to lose its position as the No.1 destination of Brazilian auto exports to Mexico this year.that saw annual inflation hit more than 120% in 2023. Its net central bank reserves are negative and the government was forced to devalue the peso by 20% in August.

In the first nine months of 2022, Anfavea said, auto exports from Brazil have already declined 11.2% from the same period a year ago. In addition to the Argentine crisis, the association said, market shares lost in other countries such as Chile and Colombia also affected Brazil's shipments. headtopics.com

In Brazil, on the other hand, the automotive market has performed better than previously anticipated, which led the group to revise its forecast for local sales this year to 2.23 million vehicles, up from the 2.17 million projected before.The Brazilian market was helped by a temporary government program launched in June to lower vehicle prices through tax benefits.

