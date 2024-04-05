Brazen Los Angeles Cash Heist Believed to Be One of the Largest in U.S. History

A brazen Los Angeles cash heist on Easter weekend in which thieves cracked a safe and got away with as much as $30 million is believed to be one of the largest such heists in U.S. history. The heist has triggered rampant speculation among a public long infatuated with daring burglaries and hefty criminal paydays. Here are some things to know about the recent theft in Los Angeles and the history of such crimes. THE DETAILS ON THE L.A. HEISTL.A.

police and the FBI were tight-lipped Friday about any new developments in their joint investigation, but police Cmdr. Elaine Morales told The Los Angeles Times, which broke news of the crime, that thieves were able to breach the money storage facility in the suburban Sylmar neighborhood and then crack into the safe containing the cash. Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security compan

