Brazen Burglars Steal $80,000 Worth of Jewelry in Chinatown

Two brazen burglars with a taste for the finer things in life who broke into a jewelry store in Chinatown last month and snagged $80,000 worth of bling are still on the lam, police reported. The NYPD released on Tuesday video footage and photos of the crooks behind the caper inside a shopping center at 75 EastPolice said the stealthy thieves broke the door of a unit next door, climbed through the ceiling and entered the victim’s store from above.

The crafty criminals got away with a huge haul of diamonds and gold worth $80,000, law enforcement sources said. After the heist, the thieves fled the scene in a cab heading to an unknown location, police said. It is unclear if the vehicle was a yellow cab or pre-arranged from a car service. Police described the first suspect as a male with a slim build, approximately 5’ 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a fur winter hat and a gray ves

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil seeks to accelerate growthOil hit 4-month highs on Thursday, closing the day above $80 per barrel WTI.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

We Found Jennifer Aniston's Exact Dad Sneakers for $80 at DSWLooking to channel Jennifer Aniston? The iconic actress was recently snapped wearing these New Balance sneakers, and we're obsessed!

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

How to trade this energy play attempting a turnaround as oil tops $80As oil prices climb above $80 for the first time since late last year, energy stocks are roaring back with strength across multiple timeframes.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Cardi B Addresses Rumored $80 Million Net Worth: ‘I Make a Lot of Money’Cardi B addressed her rumored $80 million net worth, as she seemed to think she's passed that amount. Watch the interview and get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Rod Stewart's Beverly Hills mansion on market for $80 millionRod Stewart raised the asking price of his Beverly Hills mansion to $80 million more than six months after listing the three-acre Los Angeles estate with tennis courts.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Global Box Office Earns $80 MillionStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »