Brawl erupts between New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils started Wednesday night’s game with a brawl involving all 10 players on the ice off the opening face-off. The main event was Rangers forward Matt Rempe taking on New Jersey’s Kurtis MacDermid, with the two having history from the previous time the Devils visited Madison Square Garden on March 11. That night, Rempe refused MacDermid’s offer to fight early in the game.
Later in the contest, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the game with a high elbow and was subsequently suspended for four games. Rempe and MacDermid fought the longest on Wednesday as their tussle continued at center ice after the other four fights had ende
New York Rangers New Jersey Devils Brawl NHL Hockey
