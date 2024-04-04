Brawl erupts between New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils started Wednesday night’s game with a brawl involving all 10 players on the ice off the opening face-off. The main event was Rangers forward Matt Rempe taking on New Jersey’s Kurtis MacDermid, with the two having history from the previous time the Devils visited Madison Square Garden on March 11. That night, Rempe refused MacDermid’s offer to fight early in the game.

Later in the contest, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the game with a high elbow and was subsequently suspended for four games. Rempe and MacDermid fought the longest on Wednesday as their tussle continued at center ice after the other four fights had ende

New York Rangers New Jersey Devils Brawl NHL Hockey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brawl Breaks Out Between New York Rangers and New Jersey DevilsA brawl broke out between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils just two seconds into the game, resulting in eight players getting ejected. Every skater for each side found a dance partner in the ensuing five-on-five donnybrook.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Robinson Canó leads Mexico City Red Devils to victory over New York YankeesRobinson Canó hit a home run and had two RBIs on Sunday to lead the Mexico City Red Devils to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in the first of two exhibition games in Mexico City.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Zibanejad, Gustafsson help Rangers beat Devils 3-1NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Erik Gustafsson scored in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Monday night.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Kreider scores tiebreaking goal late as Rangers beat Devils 4-3 in game that began with fightsNEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal late in the third period and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »