Braves’ Spencer Strider would rather play in empty stadiums: ‘Get rid of the fans’

When Spencer Strider was asked for his sports hot take, he truly gave a hot take in response. His 2.87 FIP is also tops in the National League, putting him in contention for the Cy Young award. But fans on social media think Strider could be even better if he got his wish.

Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves walks around after striking out Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park on Sept. 19, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.“Imagine his numbers in Oakland,” wrote one user on X, referring to the Athletics, who have baseball’s worst home attendance with just 10,000 fans per night.

One X user even felt Strider upset some sports deities with his remarks. “Horrible take. Baseball gods will not look fondly on this,” the user wrote. Whether he likes it or not, Strider and the Braves will undoubtedly face packed, sellout crows in the postseason, which starts next week.

Braves surpass 300 HRs, eye MLB record of 307Atlanta's Kevin Pillar hammered a 3-1 pitch off Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele into the left field stands in the sixth inning on Tuesday for the Braves' 300th home run this season, as the club chases the record of 307, set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins.

Cubs blow six-run lead, lose to BravesThe victory eliminated the wild-card contending Cubs from the NL Central race, giving the title to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago Cubs lose dramatic 7-6 game to the Atlanta BravesA routine fly ball turned into a nightmare for Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park — and with it a heartbreaking blow to their postseason hopes.

Last year, in one NLDS start on the road in Philadelphia, Strider was lit up for five runs in 2 1/3 innings.