Braves rally to shock Phillies, tie up NLDS

has struggled against the pitch. Up a run, with two outs and a runner on third in the bottom of the eighth, the Phillies could afford to walk Riley and live to fight another day.

Instead, Hoffman hung his slider. It caught the lower-middle part of the strike zone. Riley, Atlanta's All-Star third baseman, pounced, lunging his barrel down toward the sweeping baseball. Sweet contact. An instant wave of sound. Ball over wall. Braves lead 5-4.The typically reserved Riley let out a full-throated roar as he rounded first and finished erasing Tuesday's 4-0 deficit.

Austin Riley’s clutch homer, crazy game-ending double play lifts Braves over Phillies, ties NLDSAustin Riley's eighth-inning home run proved to be the game-winner as the Atlanta Braves tied the best-of-five NLDS with the Philadelphia Phillies at one game apiece.

