Braves Rally Late to Beat Diamondbacks in Series Opener

Travis d'Arnaud drives in the game-winning run in the 10th inning as the Atlanta Braves rally late to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. The Braves had comebacks in the ninth and 10th innings to secure the win in the series opener .

Braves Diamondbacks Baseball Comeback Win Series Opener

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



12News / 🏆 586. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction, Picks, and Odds: Henry Handling Hardwood?MLB picks, predictions, and odds for Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves on April 5. MLB predictions and free picks for Diamondbacks-Braves.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Phillies use overturned third out on replay to rally past Braves 5-4 upon further reviewTrea Turner capitalized on a third out overturned on replay with a tying single and Alec Bohm knocked home the two runs in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Braves rally in the seventh inning to defeat the MetsPHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson doubled three times, including a bases-loaded drive in a seven-run eighth inning that rallied the NL East champion Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 in Friday’s season opener.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Watch: MLB Spring Breakout, Rockies v. DiamondbacksThe inaugural MLB Spring Breakout will take place this weekend, and KSL.com is here to stream some of the games.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Yankees complete stellar 6-1 road trip with 11-inning win over DiamondbacksAaron Judge blasted a two-run homer and finished with three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 victory.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Judge logra 1er jonrón de la campaña; Yankees superan 6-5 a Diamondbacks en 11 inningsAaron Judge consiguió su primer jonrón de la temporada y añadió un doblete productor como parte de un ataque de dos carreras en el undécimo episodio, para que los Yankees de Nueva York superaran el miércoles 6-5 a los Diamondbacks de Arizona.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »