Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) works from the mound in the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta.

With Zack Wheeler dominating a lineup that led the majors in runs and tied a big league record with 307 homers, the Phillies built a 4-0 lead. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run drive in the third off Max Fried, sandwiched between Alec Bohm’s run-scoring single and Bryson Stott’s sacrifice fly.

Acuña was holding up at third, but he took off for home when the throw back to the infield ricocheted off Trea Turner’s glove for the shortstop’s second error of the night. Through the first four innings, the home team didn’t even get one of the infield — unless you count the Hammer, Brush, Paint Can and Drill racing around the warning track as part of the Home Depot Tool Race. headtopics.com

Atlanta was shut out 3-0 in Game 1 and started the series with 14 straight scoreless innings — its longest drought of the season — before finally breaking through with an assist from Turner’s glove. Bryson Stott grounded out with the bases loaded to end the first, and the Phillies stranded two more runners in the fourth.After juggling the batting order for the series opener, and catching some heat when the Braves were shut out at home for the first time all season, manager Brian Snitker returned to a more familiar lineup card.

