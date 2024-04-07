Braves Overcome Six-Run Deficit to Beat Diamondbacks 9-8

The Diamondbacks failed to hold the 6-0 lead after they blew a 5-2 advantage in Atlanta’s 6-5 win in 10 innings on Friday night. Austin Riley had three hits, the last an eighth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run, and the Atlanta Braves overcame a six-run, first-inning deficit to beat the Diamondbacks 9-8 on Saturday night. Jarred Kelenic, who had three hits, led off the eighth with a double off Luis Frias (0-1) before scoring on a single to right field by Ronald Acuña Jr.

to tie it at 8. Acuña moved to second on right fielder Jake McCarthy's throwing error and scored on Riley's single to give Atlanta the lead

