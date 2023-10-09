Braves' historic double play caps Game 2 comeback win - ESPN

up to bat with one out. Castellanos hit a flyball to deep right-center field that would've been a home run in five MLB parks and that StatCast gave a .610 expected batting average.

Harris read it quickly, telling reporters after the game,"I knew off the bat it was going to be close to the fence, so I knew once I went back, I wasn't stopping. I was going to do anything I could to get a glove on it.

Harris leaped to catch it, hitting the outfield wall, then immediately set his feet to relay the ball back to the infield, toward second base. As Harris caught the ball, Harper was about five steps past second base. headtopics.com

"Usually you don't pass the base," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said."You stay in front of it, make sure it's not caught. But he thought the ball was clearly over his head, didn't think he was going to catch it. And Harris made a heck of a play. Unbelievable. He tried to get back, and he slipped, but usually you stay in front of the second base.

Riley scooped the ball backhand and threw it to first in one motion, like fielding a slow roller at third base. That ended the game, completing the first 8-5-3 double play in MLB history at any point of a playoff game and also the first double play ever involving an outfielder to end a postseason game. headtopics.com

Harris said after the game he didn't know where Harper was, which is why he threw the ball toward second base. "We just saw a slomo here . I didn't know that he went past second, so I threw it in...I guess Riley was right there in the right spot to make the throw, made an incredible throw."to make it 4-3. That ended Wheeler's night that was otherwise excellent, striking out 10 and walking one, allowing just three hits.

Read more:

espn »

Jason Isbell throws out first pitch for Atlanta Braves playoff gameGet breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

Harper homers, Phillies shut out slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDSIn today's episode, Connor is joined by Jake Mastroianni of Locked On Braves to preview the NLDS rematch between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.

Spencer Strider fumes after Braves remove him from Game 1 loss to PhilliesThe Atlanta ace animatedly pleaded his case to remain in the NLDS opener, but he was rebuffed by manager Brian Snitker.

Braves’ Spencer Strider has heated conversation with coach as he’s removed from NLDS Game 1Atlanta Braves star pitcher Spencer Strider was seen having an animated conversation with his pitching coach before he was removed from Game 1 on Saturday.

Phillies surpass Braves as favorites to win NL pennant after Game 1 winEntering the divisional series, the Phillies had the third-best odds to win the NL pennant. Now they're the betting favorites.

Red October: Fans explode with excitement as Phillies take game 1 over Atlanta Braves in NLDSWatch parties for the Phillies taking on the Braves were filled with excited and happy fans as the team won game 1 of the NLDS.