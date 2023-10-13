Braves flop in Philly for second straight season, 100 wins again not enough in NLDS exit

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley celebrates his home run with Matt Olson after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Strider put his head down and walked toward the dugout as 45,000 fired-up, towel-waving Phillies fans — that had heckled and derisively chanted his name since he warmed up — pointed fingers at the pitcher and gave him the business one more time.

Strider never broke stride, never looked up. If he had, Strider might have read the sign that read “Bye-Bye Strider. headtopics.com

A year after the 101-win Braves were eliminated in Game 4 in Philly, this season’s 104-win edition suffered the same cruel fate. They scored a total of seven runs in the series. Ronald Acuña Jr., one of the front-runners for NL MVP, was 2 for 14 in the four games. Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia each went 2 for 13. Michael Harris II went hitless in 13 at-bats.Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, Atlanta loaded the bases on three two-out walks. Craig Kimbrel then retired Acuña on a deep fly ball that was run down by rookie center fielder Johan Rojas.

Strider, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, had said in an interview “there should be no fans” at the ballgame. “Get rid of the fans, it’s too loud,” he told MLB Fits. “It’s too loud, everybody be quiet. We don’t need the cheering, we know you’re watching. I don’t need the fans.” headtopics.com

Joking or not, the Phillies needed little incentive to jump all over the ace right-hander. Some fans wore T-shirts that read “Is This Too Loud For You Spencer?” and others held signs with the same message.The social media user behind the account for the mascot Blooper oddly took aim on the Phillie Phanatic, writing “his last highlight was recorded with a flash.

