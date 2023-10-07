The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T.

The call was made by plate umpire Brian O’Nora with J.T. Realmuto batting with the bases loaded and two outs. Trea Turner scored to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. It was hard to see any contact, but Realmuto looked back at O’Nora after he fouled off a pitch from Pierce Johnson and pointed to Murphy. After O’Nora indicated the interference call, Realmuto clapped as he jogged to first.

The call was challenged by Atlanta, but it was upheld by a replay review. Some fans at Truist Park threw trash on the field in protest.Former MLB pitcher Jim Poole dies of ALS at 57. He gave up winning homer in '95 World Seriesin the majors this year, the highest total since at least 1974. That's up from 74 in 2022 and 64 in 2021, according to Sportradar.

Under MLB’s catcher interference rule, the batter is awarded first base if any fielder interferes with him during a pitch. It happens most often when a hitter gets a piece of the catcher’s glove with his bat.

When catcher interference is called, the play is allowed to continue in case the outcome is more advantageous for the offensive team than the interference. If the interference call is accepted, the catcher is charged with an error. The hitter is marked down for a plate appearance but not an at-bat, and reaching first doesn't affect the player's on-base percentage.

One of the biggest factors in the increase is pitch-framing metrics that look favorably on catchers who receive the ball closer to the plate.

