Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael Lorenzen

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher A.J. Smith-Shawver works against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Atlanta.

The addition of Hernández was the biggest shocker for the Braves. The 27-year-old Cuban reliever has made only four big league appearances, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

But he was highly effective on a rapid rise through the minor leagues this season, posting a cumulative 2.19 ERA in 23 appearances with High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. Most notably, he had 36 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. headtopics.com

Smith-Shawver is another fast climber, going from Class A to the big leagues in just his third professional season. The 20-year-old right-hander appeared in six games with five starts for the Braves, going 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA.The 22-year-old came into spring training as the front-runner to start at shortstop but wound up spending most of the season in Triple-A, where he batted .

Outfielders (6): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario, Forrest Wall.Pitchers (13): LH José Alvarado, RH Seranthony Domínguez, RH Jeff Hoffman, RH Orion Kerkering, RH Craig Kimbrel, RH Michael Lorenzen, RH Aaron Nola, LH Cristopher Sánchez, LH Gregory Soto, LH Matt Strahm, LH Ranger Suárez, RH Taijuan Walker, RH Zack Wheeler.

Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael LorenzenThe Atlanta Braves made several surprising roster moves for the NL Division Series, adding hard-throwing reliever Daysbel Hernández and top prospect AJ Smith- Shawver ahead of Game 1 against the Phila

Braves face Phillies in NLDS looking for payback after shocking playoff loss a year agoThe Atlanta Braves walked off the field a year ago a thoroughly beaten team, their defense of the World Series championship wiped out in less than a week. Now, they’ve got another shot at the team that delivered the playoff heartache. The 104-win Braves take their power-packed lineup into the NL Division Series for a much-anticipated postseason rematch against the Phillies. Last year, Philadelphia stunned the Braves in a series that wasn't all that close. After splitting the first two games in Atlanta, the Phillies won the final two on their home field by a combined score of 17-4.