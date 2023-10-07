Braves add RHP Daysbel Hernández to NLDS roster, Phillies go with RHP Michael Lorenzen

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher A.J. Smith-Shawver works against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Atlanta.
The addition of Hernández was the biggest shocker for the Braves. The 27-year-old Cuban reliever has made only four big league appearances, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
But he was highly effective on a rapid rise through the minor leagues this season, posting a cumulative 2.19 ERA in 23 appearances with High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. Most notably, he had 36 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. headtopics.com
Smith-Shawver is another fast climber, going from Class A to the big leagues in just his third professional season. The 20-year-old right-hander appeared in six games with five starts for the Braves, going 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA.The 22-year-old came into spring training as the front-runner to start at shortstop but wound up spending most of the season in Triple-A, where he batted .
Outfielders (6): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario, Forrest Wall.Pitchers (13): LH José Alvarado, RH Seranthony Domínguez, RH Jeff Hoffman, RH Orion Kerkering, RH Craig Kimbrel, RH Michael Lorenzen, RH Aaron Nola, LH Cristopher Sánchez, LH Gregory Soto, LH Matt Strahm, LH Ranger Suárez, RH Taijuan Walker, RH Zack Wheeler. headtopics.com
Braves Facing Pitching Questions Before Phillies SeriesThe Atlanta Braves are trying to decide what route they're going to take regarding their pitching staff as they get set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS round of the MLB Playoffs.