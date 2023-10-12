Branson's Virgin wins a lawsuit against a Florida train firm that said it was a tarnished brand

FILE - Richard Branson, of Virgin Group, prepares to unfurl a banner during a naming ceremony for the Brightline train station, to be renamed as Virgin MiamiCentral in Miami on April 4, 2019. A British judge ruled in favor of Richard Branson’s Virgin group on Thursday Oct. 12, 2023 in its lawsuit against a U.S.

Judge Mark Pelling ruled in favor of Virgin Enterprises, which had sued Florida passenger train operator Brightline Holdings for breaching an agreement to rebrand as Virgin Trains USA. The two firms struck a deal in 2018, but Brightline pulled out two years later. It came shortly after the Virgin Atlantic airline filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Virgin lost the U.K. train franchise it had held for two decades.

Brightline argued that Virgin had “ceased to constitute a brand of international high repute, largely because of matters related to the pandemic.” Virgin Atlantic fought financial support from the British government after COVID-19 grounded travel. headtopics.com

Virgin sought about 200 million pounds ($246 million) in damages. The judge did not rule on damages at Thursday’s hearing. Brightline, owned by Fortress Investment Group, began running trains between Miami and West Palm Beach in 2018, the first private intercity passenger service to begin U.S. operations in a century. It started Miami-to-Orlando services last month.

