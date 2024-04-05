Brands Offer Special Products and Promotions for Solar Eclipse

Krispy Kreme , Sonic Drive-In , Frito-Lay's SunChips, and MoonPie are among the brands offering special products and promotions for the upcoming solar eclipse . Krispy Kreme is selling a limited edition doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with silver sprinkles. Sonic Drive-In is selling a 'Blackout Slush Float ,' while Frito-Lay's SunChips has unveiled a new flavor available only during the eclipse.

MoonPie is promoting an 'eclipse survival kit' consisting of mini MoonPies and eclipse glasses. Airlines like Southwest and Delta are also advertising eclipse-viewing flight paths

