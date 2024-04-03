Brands Capitalize on Total Solar Eclipse with Special Products

A growing number of major brands are taking advantage of the total solar eclipse set to dim skies across North America on Monday. In the snacks department alone, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut-cookie creation, Sonic Drive-In is selling a “Blackout Slush Float" and Frito-Lay's SunChips has unveiled a new flavor that will only be available during the celestial event's nearly four and a half minutes of totality.

MoonPie also kicked off a "Sun vs. Moon" smackdown-themed campaign as the chocolate snack maker promotes its "eclipse survival kit," made up of four mini MoonPies and two pairs of eclipse glasses. Meanwhile, airlines like Southwest and Delta have advertised eclipse-viewing flight path

