Brandi Glanville was hospitalized after collapsing at her home, says her son had to call 911

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville was hospitalized Sunday morning after she collapsed at her home.The Bravo personality has two sons, Mason, 20, and Jake, 16 — both of which she shares with her ex-husband, “CSI: Miami” actor Eddie Cibrian. Glanville did not specify which her sons called for 911 for medical assistance.Times reporting has played a starring role in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ this season. Here’s our guide to Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi.Glanville did not reveal the official medical reason that she collapsed. She did, however, provide an update for her followers Monday morning, in which she confirmed that she was still in the hospital.
Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees in California and other states plan to go on a three-day strike starting Wednesday. Here's what patients and others need to know.Unions and the healthcare giant have been grappling over wages and other employee issues that coalition leaders argue have contributed to chronic understaffing. Labor leaders have accused Kaiser executives of not bargaining in good faith to address those problems.Representatives for Glanville did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.