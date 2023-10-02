Brain teaser: Can you find the owl without his sweater matching buddy?

A graphic artist is testing people's attention to detail with a digital brain teaser that is quite the"hoot."BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND THE 3 GHOSTS HIDDEN AMONG THE PANDAS?Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist,, drew a picture of owls wearing fun fall sweaters, but one of them does not have a twin. Can you find the lonesome sweater-wearing owl?Each owl has a fun, two-toned sweater with a variety of creative designs from polka dots to hearts to jack-o'-lanterns and more.
BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 4 APPLES HIDDEN IN THE FALL LEAVES?"Ok I figured out what you're supposed to be looking for," one Facebook user commented."They all have a buddy matching sweater or even a set of 3."
"GOT IT [in] 7 seconds…," another commenter emphasized with clapping hand emojis.comic author and artist
who has published a number of illustration books, including"Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids" and"Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things."He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 168,000 followers on Facebook, over 49,100 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on X and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.