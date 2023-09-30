Brady Cook throws for career-high 395 yards, No. 23 Missouri beats Vandy 38-21

Missouri wide receivers Mookie Cooper (5) and Luther Burden III (3) celebrate after a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Missouri wide receivers Mookie Cooper (5) and Luther Burden III (3) celebrate after a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, congratulates wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) after his touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr., left, and Jayden Jernigan (0) celebrate a defensive stop against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks out onto the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past a Vanderbilt defender in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., right, makes a catch for a touchdown over Vanderbilt cornerback Tyson Russell, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea walks the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) runs up the field for a first down after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri wide receivers Mookie Cooper (5) and Luther Burden III (3) celebrate after a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Missouri wide receivers Mookie Cooper (5) and Luther Burden III (3) celebrate after a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Read more:

AP »

Missouri woman who helped murder mother and inspired TV series granted paroleGypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her mother's death

Missouri teacher on leave after administrators catch wind of OnlyFans accountFormer St. Clair, Missouri English teacher Brianna Coppage, 28, has been placed on leave after officials discovered she manufactured pornographic content of herself online.

Missouri teacher on leave over OnlyFans account: 'Knew this day was coming'A Missouri school district placed a teacher on leave after administrators found out she has an OnlyFans account, but the teacher says she doesn't regret anything.

Missouri teacher on leave after boss finds OnlyFans account she runs with hubby: report“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered.”

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt by the numbersMissouri and Vanderbilt will square off in an SEC game at 3 p.m. CDT Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch SEC college football online Week 5The Missouri Tigers meet the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC college football game on Saturday