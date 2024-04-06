Brad Garlinghouse to Speak at Paris Blockchain Week

Brad Garlinghouse prepares to take the stage at Paris Blockchain Week to discuss what's to come for Ripple and the direction of XRP Ledger. With Ripple being a prominent player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, Garlinghouse's insights are eagerly awaited by industry participants, investors and enthusiasts alike.
Paris Blockchain Week is set to be held in Paris from April 9 to 11, marking the fifth edition of one of Europe’s biggest blockchain events.
Brad Garlinghouse Paris Blockchain Week Ripple XRP Ledger Cryptocurrency
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
CryptoMondays Paris to Host Unforgettable Gathering During Paris Blockchain WeekCryptoMondays Paris, the French hub of the world's largest community focused on Web3 live events, is set to host an unforgettable gathering during Paris Blockchain Week. Founded in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown to encompass over 60,000 members globally across 50+ cities. This event promises to be a highlight of the blockchain calendar.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »