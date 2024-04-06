Brad Garlinghouse to Speak at Paris Blockchain Week

Brad Garlinghouse prepares to take the stage at Paris Blockchain Week to discuss what's to come for Ripple and the direction of XRP Ledger. With Ripple being a prominent player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, Garlinghouse's insights are eagerly awaited by industry participants, investors and enthusiasts alike.

Paris Blockchain Week is set to be held in Paris from April 9 to 11, marking the fifth edition of one of Europe’s biggest blockchain events.

Brad Garlinghouse Paris Blockchain Week Ripple XRP Ledger Cryptocurrency

