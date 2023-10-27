Everyone is bitching about the horrible state of EV charging. Either the damn things are broken or they require a Byzantine log-in process before they will dispense any electrons — not fun if you are standing out in the pouring rain on a dark night on the outskirts of East Overshoe or South Succotash.

Of all the charging options out there, only the Tesla Supercharger network is fast and reliable. British Petroleum insists on calling itself bp, perhaps in hopes that people will forget it was responsible for one of the worst oil pollution disasters in history when its Deepwater Horizon oil rig failed in spectacular fashion and spewed crude all over the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Today, bp is trying awfully hard to position itself as a willing participant in the transition to a low carbon economy, which is ratherwhen it continues to be one of the world’s major oil and gas suppliers, but at least it is doingare telling us all to go whistle while they cancel any “green” initiatives and ramp up their oil and case production plans.. And it is not doing it in some sort of “excuse me” sort of way. headtopics.com

Our WAG? 2000 chargers. That obviously doesn’t include the cost of installation and connecting to the electrical grid. Figure another $100 million for that part of the process. Add it all together and add a modest amount for incidentals and imponderables and the result is a nearly a quarter billion dollars to become a player in the EV charger game. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

“Strengthening the bp pulse network with Tesla’s industry-leading hardware is a major step forward in our ambitions for high speed, open access charging infrastructure in the US and advances our ambition to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Richard Bartlett, global CEO of bp pulse. headtopics.com

