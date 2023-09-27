Boys soccer: Statewide, career and conference stat leaders through Sept. 26

These were the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide and in all 15 conferences Players are making a name for themselves and taking their conferences, or even the whole state by storm. For some it’s nothing new, while others are enjoying breakout years.
These are the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide, in all 15 conferences and active career leaders through Tuesday, Sept. 26.
The first month of the season is rolling right along and players are filling up the stat sheet left and right with timely goals, well placed assists and clutch saves.
Players are making a name for themselves and taking their conferences, or even the whole state by storm. For some it’s nothing new, while others are enjoying breakout years.
These are the top goal scorers, playmakers and goalkeepers statewide, in all 15 conferences and active career leaders through Tuesday, Sept. 26.
*These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to