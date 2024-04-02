Boy Kills World is directed by Moritz Mohr, and alongside Skarsgård, the film also features Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, and Andrew Koji.

"In the film, Skarsgård stars as Boy, a deaf-mute with a vivid imagination, driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, avows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy, the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deafened, and voiceless," reads the synopsis. The film is directed and executive produced by Moritz Mohr from a screenplay written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith, based on a story by Mohr and Remmers. The film also stars Jessica Rothe, Andrew Koji, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, martial arts master Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti, Quinn Copeland, Sharlto Copley and Famke Janssen

Bill Skarsgård Declares War in New 'Boy Kills World' Character Posters

'Boy Kills World' Image — Bill Skarsgård Is Out for Blood

Boy Kills World Red Band Trailer Previews Bill Skarsgård-Led Action Thriller

Boy Kills World: A Bloody Action Movie with Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe
Boy Kills World has a bloody new trailer for action movie fans to marvel at. Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe take no prisoner in this violent slugfest of a film. Moritz Mohr is the man behind the camera for this feature. Sam Raimi serves as a producer on Boy Kills World. In this feature, Skarsgård plays"Boy," a man set out on revenge after his family is killed by nefarious forces. Hilda Van Der Koy's post-apocalypse holds many challenges for our world-weary protagonist. In a weird quirk for this particular genre, Boy is almost completely silent while all the bodies continue to fall all around him. He sets out to have his revenge and the only way to get it is with his fists. The IT actor's character is trained by Yaya Ruhian as the apocalyptic setting has more than he bargained for. Roadside Attractions is very excited for people to see this movie. Back when Lionsgate acquired the picture at TIFF, they issued a statement

'Boy Kills World' Red-Band Trailer — Bill Skarsgård Goes on Bloody Rampage

Bill Skarsgård goes full action hero in Boy Kills World trailer

