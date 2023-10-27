Boxers La Cruz and López recover some pride for Cuba at Pan American Games

Cuba’s Julio La Cruz celebrates beating Brazil’s Keno Machado in the men’s boxing 92kg final bout at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)Cuba’s Julio La Cruz celebrates beating Brazil’s Keno Machado in the men’s boxing 92kg final bout at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Heavyweight Julio César La Cruz beat Brazil’s Keno Machado 4-1 in the final and became the first ever athlete of the sport to win a fourth Pan American gold medal. The 34-year-old will be in Paris next year.Tyson Fury continues treading offbeat career path with fight against former UFC star Francis Ngannou

Cuba, the Dominican Republic and host Chile are in a bitter fight for the 6th place in the medal table as the largest multisports event in the continent reaches the midpoint. La Cruz, a national hero back home, said he doesn’t want to defend his title in four years’ time in Barranquilla, the Colombian city that will play host for the next Pan American Games. headtopics.com

“I am happy to fulfill my objective, the predictions and my task as a flagbearer for the Cuban team,” a serious La Cruz told journalists. “I don’t think I want to arrive at my fifth games. I want to retire now and spend time with my family. Being a boxer is a big sacrifice and time away from your family. I need some rest. Cuba has a substitute already, someone who does it for me.

Cuba is the country with most medals for boxing in the history of the Pan American Games. But that position in Santiago was passed on to Brazil, with four gold medal winners.

Read more:

AP »

No gold for beach volleyball's Grimalt cousins, Chile's faces of the Pan American GamesLocal favorites Marco and Esteban Grimalt failed in their bid to defend their Pan American Games beach volleyball gold, losing 21-13, 21-17 to Brazil’s André Loyola and George Souto. The cousins are not famous outside of Chile, but at home they are the host nation’s faces of the Games. Read more ⮕

AP PHOTOS: Pan American Games bring together Olympic hopefuls from 41 nationsSANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Athletes from 41 nations are competing at The Pan American Games in the capital of Chile, Santiago, and many are looking to qualify for the Olympics. Read more ⮕

AP PHOTOS: Pan American Games bring together Olympic hopefuls from 41 nationsAthletes from 41 nations are competing at The Pan American Games in the capital of Chile, Santiago, and many are looking to qualify for the Olympics. Read more ⮕

United States takes gold medal breather at Pan Am GamesThe United States Pan American Games gold medal machine shut down on Thursday while track cyclist Nicholas Paul put Trinidad and Tobago on top of the podium for the first time in Santiago with a win in the men's sprint. Read more ⮕

Epic Games Store Makes Popular AAA Horror Game Free for HalloweenEpic Games Store has two new free games. Read more ⮕

Boxing ‘troublemaker' Jennifer Lozano becomes the 1st Olympian from LaredoThe city of Laredo, Texas, has its first Olympian. Boxer Jennifer Lozano qualified for the Paris Olympics on Thursday at the Pan American Games. Read more ⮕