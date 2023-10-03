Bowman 'should have known better' than to pull fire alarm, retired deputy sheriff says: 'Serious offense'

"should have known better" than to pull a fire alarm in Congress amid potential government shutdown chaos, according to a retired deputy sheriff with 28 years of experience.

Joy Farrow, who spent years in Broward County Sheriff’s Office in South Florida and co-authored"Street Smart Safety for Women," expects better from an elected official. Joy Farrow, a retired deputy sheriff with 28 years of experience, feels New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman"should have known better" than to pull a fire alarm in Congress.

Bowman spoke with reporters on Monday about the controversy and insisted his action was a simple mistake. However, Farrow doesn’t buy his claim. "It is not possible to accidentally pull a fire alarm. They are designed with the word ‘fire alarm’ in red with the handle, in a separate red box that is only for emergencies," she said."You're taught this from a very young age.

Farrow worked road patrol before transferring to the sheriff’s office following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 to help secure the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. In 2017, she helped with the aftermath of a mass shooting at the airport’s baggage claim. Needless to say, she’s seen it all and believes Bowman not only caused disorder, but also wasted valuable resources. headtopics.com

"When somebody is intentionally pulling a fire alarm, first off, you’re causing panic and people can be injured," Farrow said. "The resources that are used to send to a fire, police, the fire department, all the people from the building. There's a lot of people involved and a lot of resources that are being wasted," she added."But they don't know that until they get there and investigate.

