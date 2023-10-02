Bowman camp plays 'Nazi' card in fire alarm incident defense

In a memo posted on social media by Punchbowl News, which the Washington Examiner verified, Bowman’s communication director circulated a list of talking points to fellow House Democrats on how they can defend Bowman when asked about his fire alarm controversy.

Some House Republicans have claimed that Bowman's intention in pulling the fire alarm was to delay the vote, a claim Bowman said was “BS.” “I was rushing to make a vote, I was trying to get through a door, I thought the alarm would open a door,” Bowman said.

But that has not stopped the scrutiny of Bowman as to why he pulled the fire alarm, which is why his office is circulating messaging points. “I believe Congressman Bowman when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else,” one of the talking points read.

Bowman later had to apologize for using the term Nazi in the memo, saying it was used without his knowledge. "I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent," Bowman said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter."I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis. headtopics.com

The U.S. Capitol Police released further information about the incident on Monday. Without naming Bowman, they said that video from the security footage shows a person, who is Bowman, trying to open the emergency exit door and then turning and pulling the fire alarm.

“USCP officers had previously placed signs with clear language that explained the door was secured and marked as an emergency exit only,” the statement said.Bowman has had to deal with an immense amount of pushback following him pulling the fire alarm, including some members of the Republican Conference filing motions to expel or censure him.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Pulls Fire Alarm in House Office BuildingMr. Bowman, a Democrat, pulled the alarm ahead of a rushed vote on a stopgap funding measure. Two investigations have been opened in the incident.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulls fire alarm ahead of House vote to fund governmentA spokesman said the congressman said he did not realize he would trigger a building alarm, adding, 'The Congressman regrets any confusion.' CBS New York Jessica Moore reports.

Government shutdown: Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulls fire alarm before House voteRepublicans are accusing the New York Democrat of pulling the alarm as a stall tactic.

NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggers fire alarm in House office building amid voting on funding billThe fire alarm sounded out around noon in the Cannon House Office Building and prompted a building-wide evacuation at a time when the House was in session and staffers were working in the building.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Pulls House Fire Alarm, Claims It Was a MistakeRep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., acknowledged triggering a fire alarm Saturday in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings as lawmakers scrambled to pass a bill to fund the government before the midnight shutdown deadline.

Rep. Bowman pulled fire alarm as Democrats tried to delay voteDemocratic U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman faced investigation on Sunday, the morning after he pulled a fire alarm in the Capitol complex as his party was trying to delay a key vote, prompting an evacuation of a congressional office building.