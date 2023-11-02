Bowling Green holds off Ball State, 24-21

Ball State took over at its 33-yard line with 1:20 left. Kelly led the Cardinals to the BGSU 35-yard line with 12 seconds left. But two incompletions led to a long field-goal attempt by freshman Jackson Courville, who missed from 52-yards out as time expired.

Bowling Green (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) has won eight of the last nine games against Ball State dating to 1999. The lone loss, 41-24, over that span was the last meeting at Doyt Perry Stadium in 2014.

Bowling Green led 14-7 at halftime after holding Ball State to just 100 yards. Both touchdowns by the Falcons came following fumble recoveries. Stewart rushed for a 54-yard touchdown to cap a two-play drive, and Bazelak connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 23-yard score.

Fannin finished with five catches for 92 yards and Ta’ron Keith also had a touchdown grab for Bowling Green. Kelly was 9-of-19 passing for 66 yards and he carried it 19 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns for Ball State (2-7, 1-4).

