DENVERPOST: Cale Makar, Bowen Bryam miss Avalanche practice, both questionable for Wednesday nightAvalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram missed practice Tuesday, and are questionable for the game Wednesday against St. Louis.

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Michael Osipoff’s football rankings and players of the week for Northwest IndianaCaiden Verrett and Dylan Bowen set records for Hanover Central, which is No 4 in the Northwest Indiana football rankings.

AP: Prosvetov makes 28 saves and Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues 4-1Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1. Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also had goals, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists apiece as Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak.

MININGWEEKLYAUS: Hathorn to step in as interim CEO at KoreBrad Sampson will step down as CEO of Aim- and JSE-listed Kore Potash at the end of November, with chairperson David Hathorn to assume the role of CEO in the interim. Kore, which owns the Kola and DX potash projects, in the Sintoukola Basin, in Congo-Brazzaville, says Sampson has resigned to pursue other business interests.

PHYSORG_COM: The Beetaloo gas field is a climate bomb. How did CSIRO modeling make it look otherwise?Even as Australia braces for a summer of projected extreme heat waves and bushfires amid the intensifying climate crisis, the fossil gas industry is gearing up for a truly enormous new fracking project in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin.

BESTLIFEONLINE: The Candy You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac SignDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

