Bounce in Rivian's stock bounces back after convertible debt offering prices

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. have roller-coastered back into the green Friday’s, a day after suffering a record selloff, in the wake of the pricing of the electric vehicle maker’s $1.5 billion convertible debt offering.

The stock RIVN, -0.17% had plummeted 22.9% on Thursday, the biggest one-day decline since it went public in November 2021, in reaction to the EV maker’s convertible capital raise and third-quarter sales outlook.

But after the pricing was announced late Thursday, Rivian’s stock rose as much as 2% soon after the start of the premarket session at 4 a.m. Eastern, before reversing to a loss of as much as 4.8% about 30-minutes before the opening bell.The company said late Thursday that the $1.5 billion “green” convertible senior notes due 2030 will accrue interest at a rate of 3.625%. headtopics.com

The rate is a whole percentage point lower than the company’s last offering, as the $1.3 billion “green” convertible debt offering in March priced at a rate of 4.625%. Over the same time, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y increased by about 0.74 percentage points through Thursday.

Meanwhile, the initial conversion rate for the latest offering represented an initial conversion price of $23.29, a 27.5% premium over Thursday’s closing price of $18.27. For the March offering, the initial conversion price of $20.13 represented a 37.5% premium. headtopics.com

Truist analyst Jordan Levy reiterated his buy rating in a note published before the latest offering priced. His $30 stock price target implies a 64% upside to Thursday’s closing price. Levy said the latest offering “largely falls in line with expectations,” and represents Rivian’s strategy of continued “opportunistic” capital raises, as the announced after Wednesday’s close came after the stock ran up 9.2% on the day.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Bounce in Rivian's stock fades after pricing of convertible debt offeringEV maker’s $1.5 billion ‘green’ convertible debt interest rate is lower than the previous offering, but premium of conversion price for shares is less

Rivian shares sink 16% after the EV maker said it plans to raise $1.5 billionRivian plans to offer $1.5 billion worth of senior, unsecured “green” convertible notes due in 2030.

Rivian prices $1.5 billion green convertible senior notes offeringRivian Automotive priced $1.5 billion in green convertible senior notes on Thursday at about $23.29 per share of common stock.

Rivian stock pays the price as timing of debt offering rattles investors‘The expectation was that they would do a capital raise next year. This blindsided investors,’ analyst says

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Slip Ahead of Job's Report; Rivian, VinFast Stocks in FocusLive coverage of what's moving stocks and other markets, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite