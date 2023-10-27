Boulder Creek Neighborhoods at Baseline offer sophisticated, lower-maintenance homes

Boulder Creek Neighborhoods at Baseline promises to push the boundaries of traditional design by offering lower-maintenance homes that feature multiple outdoor spaces and abundant windows to create a welcoming, open indoor atmosphere.Call or fill out the online form to join the interest list to receive an invitation to an exclusive November informational event.The neighborhood will offer five three-story models that range from 2,989 to 3,243 square feet and provide three to five bedrooms.

“I didn’t want to build just another suburban house,” he said. “I wanted something more sophisticated that had a more modern and stylish home feel.” The second floor features 10-foot ceilings, sliding glass doors to outdoor decks, and large windows. It’s also the primary living space with the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A flex space allows new homeowners to personalize the area to their lifestyle, such as an office, wine room, or library.

The third floor is a private sanctuary for primary suites with integrated sitting areas, optional fireplaces, library nooks, and spa-like bathrooms with enticing upgrades. “These home designs are light, bright, and airy. They will naturally affect how you feel in a very positive way,” said Traeger. “And the durable, lower-maintenance exteriors sacrifice nothing in terms of impressive style and design.” headtopics.com

Boulder Creek’s homes will be located in the Parkside West neighborhood of the Baseline master-planned community. The perfect location between Denver, DIA, and Boulder, Baseline will feature 170 acres of shared open space, the future planned relocation of the Butterfly Pavilion, and the Center Street Business District, where brew-masters, chefs, and fitness companies collaborate to celebrate Colorado’s active lifestyle.

