Bottoms to be Released on Blu-ray

One of the best films from last year, Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman, is set to be released on Blu-ray later this year by Kino Lorber. Despite being a critical hit, the film didn't perform well at the box office and didn't receive a physical media release until now.

Although no release date or special features have been announced yet, this news is exciting for physical media fans.

