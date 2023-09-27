Bottom line of second Republican debate: Get it down to two non-Trump candidates FAST

That was the constant chatter in the audience at the latest Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox Business in the beautiful Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Air Force One Pavilion. People are still moving to Florida to experience Gov. DeSantis’s leadership. It wasn’t a Covid fluke. My new neighbors from Connecticut sport their DeSantis merch and can’t wait to vote for him for president.
What he has done in Florida is revolutionary and has been a model for other states. But revolutions are scary and it's not crazy that some Republican voters want to go back to a Republican model they understand.
When Tim Scott is attacking Nikki Haley for expensive drapes, voters at home have no idea what’s going on. And when Christie looks into the camera and talks to Donald Trump, it doesn’t advance the conversation about what he stands for.
Yes, he hates Trump now but where has he been for the last six years? There’s a future to consider and the crowded stage means that the frontrunners angle for time with also-rans.
— who are presenting fairly oppositional directions for the Republican Party.
Polls aren’t everything, but they are already used to whittle down who gets into the conversation.
Lines always get drawn to consider who gets to be in the debate.Voters might enjoy a sideshow, but they deserve a debate of real ideas.
Let the top two candidates get a real chance to present those ideas to voters.Twitter: @Karol