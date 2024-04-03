Botswana's Elephant Management Strategy Faces Opposition from Germany

Botswana is home to a large population of savanna elephants, and the country's elephant management strategy includes trophy hunting. However, Germany is pushing to ban the import of elephant trophies across the E.

U., which has sparked controversy. In response, Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced plans to send 20,000 elephants to Germany.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amid a dispute over the import of hunting trophies.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amid a dispute over the import of hunting trophies.

