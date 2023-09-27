Both Amazing Spider-Man Movies Will Stream on Another Platform in October

The Andrew Garfield-led movies will arrive on Netflix on October 1st. Who Starred in The Amazing Spider-Man Movies?The Amazing Spider-Man movies were led by Andrew Garfield, who played the titular wall-crawler Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Also starring in the films were Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Rhys Ifans as Curt Conners / The Lizard, Denis Leary as Captain Stacy, Sally Field as Aunt May Parker, Martin Sheen as Uncle Ben Parker, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Dan DeHaan as Harry Osborn, and Paul Giamatti as The Rhino. Garfield, Ifans, and Foxx all reprised their roles in the recent MCU venture Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere," Garfield explained in an interview earlier this year."There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something. It's changed his life. He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Ferrari Roma Spider (2023) review: Maranello nails the baby SpiderCAR magazine UK drives the new Ferrari Roma Spider convertible with pictures, specs and driving impressions

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fan Spots Heartbreaking Details About Gwen Stacy's MomA Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Easter egg sheds a light on Gwen Stacy's mom.

10 Spider-Man Movie Moments That Divided Fans MostNot every Spider-Man scene left fans satisfied.

Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2023The Fall of the House of Usher, Dune, and Mission: Impossible highlight Netflix's new October [...]

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in October 2023Frasier and James Bond highlight Prime Video's October additions.

Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man movies are swinging onto a new streaming service. Both 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be available to stream on Netflix beginning this Sunday, October 1st. These are just the latest Sony films to find their way to Netflix, after both studios struck a streaming deal in 2021. Prior to this move, The Amazing Spider-Man movies were exclusively streaming on Disney+ — a move that surprised fans, given the fact that the platform mostly features Marvel Studios titles.

Who Starred in The Amazing Spider-Man Movies?The Amazing Spider-Man movies were led by Andrew Garfield, who played the titular wall-crawler Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Also starring in the films were Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Rhys Ifans as Curt Conners / The Lizard, Denis Leary as Captain Stacy, Sally Field as Aunt May Parker, Martin Sheen as Uncle Ben Parker, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Dan DeHaan as Harry Osborn, and Paul Giamatti as The Rhino. Garfield, Ifans, and Foxx all reprised their roles in the recent MCU venture Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere," Garfield explained in an interview earlier this year."There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something. It's changed his life. He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world. If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a purpose presence in that regard. And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

Will Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man?Garfield famously returned as his Peter Parker in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which united him onscreen with Maguire and Holland's incarnations. This came after months of the actor lying about whether or not he was even in the movie to begin with. As the actor revealed in an interview with Variety earlier this year, he would be unopposed to returning once more in the right context.

"I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right," Garfield said at the time."Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

What do you think of The Amazing Spider-Man movies heading to Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!