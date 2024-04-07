Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson Identified as 'Worst Offender' for Absences

Boston city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been identified as the ' worst offender ' among city lawmakers for her frequent absences from City Council meetings. Despite advocating for more accountability for public officials , Fernandes Anderson has logged seven absences since taking office in January 2022.

She has emphasized the need for clear metrics to assess the performance of councilors, including responsiveness to constituent inquiries, attendance at meetings and hearings, and effectiveness in advancing key policy objectives

