Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Line Movement

Washington hosts conference foe BostonWashington takes on Boston in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The teams square off Monday for the first time this season. Washington is 1-0 at home, and Boston is 1-0 on the road. Read more ⮕

NBA Grizzlies vs Wizards Box Score - Oct 28, 2023Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards NBA game box score for Oct 28, 2023. Read more ⮕

Wizards bounce back defensively, top winless Grizzlies 113-106 for victory in home openerCorey Kispert scored all of his 22 points in the first half, and the Washington Wizards held off the winless Memphis Grizzlies 113-106 in their home opener. It’s a new era in Washington following the departures of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis and the arrival of new team president Michael Winger. Read more ⮕

Wizards mejoran a la defensiva; vencen 113-106 a Grizzlies, que no han ganadoCorey Kispert anotó la totalidad de sus 22 puntos en el primer medio y los Wizards de Washington resistieron para vencer el sábado 113-106 a los Grizzlies de Memphis. Read more ⮕