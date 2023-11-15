Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Betting Picks & Predictions

One of Boston's two losses came against the 76ers a week ago and considering some uncertainties with the Celtics lineup tonight, they may be in trouble once again. We break it all down in our free NBA betting picks below.The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers do battle on Wednesday with the winner claiming undisputed ownership of the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Both teams are 8-2 through 10 games, with Boston’s new additions Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday sliding into the Celtics system seamlessly. Meanwhile, the 76ers have been buoyed by another MVP-caliber season by Joel Embiid, as well as Tyrese Maxey making a gigantic leap with the departure of James Harden. The Celtics have gotten the better of this matchup in recent years, but it was Philadelphia that came away with the win last Wednesday.Philadelphia made a few key changes in the offseason. One was swapping in Nick Nurse for Doc Rivers, and so far, that change is paying major dividend

