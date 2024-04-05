Boss Opens Asylum Letter for Employee, Emotional Video Goes Viral

When Bobo received a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with the results of his asylum application, he asked his boss Frank Fumich to open and read the letter. After all, Fumich, the CEO of Express Catering, Inc., an airline catering company, had played a big role in his application, hiring an immigration lawyer to help Bobo seek asylum in the U.S.

Video from last April of Bobo and Fumich celebrating after learning Bobo's asylum request had been granted recently went viral after Fumich. In the video, Fumich can be seen tearing up as he opens the letter, before both he and Bobo break into big grins. Bobo, who did not wish to share his last name, has been working for Fumich's company as a catering agent for the last three years, delivering catering supplies to aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Asylum Immigration Boss Employee Emotional Video Viral

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bobobo-bo Bo-Bobo Stage Play AnnouncedIt seems Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is getting its very own stage play.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Jake Bobo emerged as one of Seahawks’ most efficient targetsThe undrafted receiver carved out a nice role for himself in his first season in the NFL.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Jake Bobo Impresses in Preseason and Makes Seattle Seahawks RosterJake Bobo, a former UCLA and Duke wide receiver, garners attention in training camp and secures a spot on the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster. Despite a limited number of targets, Bobo showcases his skills with 19 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He also excels as a blocker, contributing to the team's success on screen passes. Bobo's success rate of 60% is the highest among Seahawks wide receivers.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Kate Middleton Reveals Her Cancer Diagnosis In a New Video — Watch the VideoKate Middleton, Princess of Wales, reveals her cancer diagnosis in a new video. Cancer was found after her January abdominal surgery and she has begun chemotherapy treatment.

Source: Allure_magazine - 🏆 473. / 51 Read more »

Exclusive Video: Judiciary Republicans Drop Damning Impeachment Video of Biden Associates Night Before HearingSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Prime Video Developing TV Series Based on 'Fallout' Video Game FranchisePrime Video is developing a TV series based on the 'Fallout' video game franchise. The series will capture the surreal spirit and post-apocalyptic insanity of an atomic wasteland as vault dwellers venture forth to explore the retro-futuristic environment. 'Fallout' is known for its quirky sci-fi role-playing and action role-playing games set in a nuclear-ravaged open-world landscape.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »