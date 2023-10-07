The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Niko Schlotterbeck and Julian Ryerson netted in the second half for Dortmund, which recovered from 2-1 down at the break with Leonardo Bonucci scoring his first Bundesliga goal for Union. Serhou Guirassy’s hat trick helped Stuttgart come from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1. The Guinea player took his league tally to 13 goals in seven matches.

Stuttgart’s win lifted the club to the top of the league before Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich play on Sunday, when Leverkusen hosts Cologne for the Rhine derby and Bayern hosts Freiburg.

