Borrowers are reassessing their budgets as student loan payments resume after pandemic pause

Millions of Americans must start repaying their federal student loans again in October, with monthly payments averaging hundreds of dollars a month. Justin Cole, 35, of Little Rock, Arkansas, said he doesn’t know how he’s going to come up with the $166 a month he’ll owe starting in October.

That’s the estimated payment on his roughly $19,000 of loans from paying for college more than 10 years ago.

“I’m already in a mountain of debt, and while I just got a raise at work, it doesn’t go into effect until we’re full staffed at my family practice clinic,” he said. Cole works the front office at a medical practice, checking in patients, handling records and managing payment collection. Some of his other debt comes from medical expenses after a car accident early in the pandemic.

“If those loans were forgiven, I could finally work on getting my credit up and actually saving money for once,” he said. “If they were forgiven out of the blue, I’d be ecstatic.” The Supreme Court in July rejected a plan by President Joe Biden’s administration toin student loan debt. headtopics.

Read more:

AP »

Education Department confirms student loans will restart even if government closesAbout 28 million borrowers will be expected to make a payment in October.

Student loans: Will a government shutdown change payment dates?Most borrowers with federal student loans have payments due in October.

Millions of Americans will lose food assistance if the government shuts downA shutdown would affect the nearly 7 million women and children who rely on WIC for healthy food. Free school lunch and Meals on Wheels are also at risk, and SNAP could be impacted eventually too.

Borrowers are reassessing their budgets as student loan payments resume after pandemic pauseMillions of Americans must start repaying their federal student loans again in October, with monthly payments averaging hundreds of dollars a month.

804,000 long-term borrowers are having their student loans forgiven before payments resume this fallStudent loan payments are due again for most borrowers soon, but some people who have been paying for years are having their loans forgiven.

804,000 long-term borrowers are having their student loans forgiven before payments resume this fallStudent loan payments are due again for most borrowers soon, but some people who have been paying for years are having their loans forgiven.