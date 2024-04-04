Boosting Team Morale: Practical Strategies for Project Leaders

A key part of your job as project leader is to keep your team motivated and on track when things start to go sideways. In this article, the author outlines practical strategies to try if you need to boost your team’s morale: 1) Re-establish or re-define the project purpose, goals, and vision. 2) Involve the team in trouble-shooting and defining the path forward. 3) Help remove obstacles. 4) Understand what motivates different team members . 5) Connect regularly as a team.

6) Celebrate small wins and provide recognition

