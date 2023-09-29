Apple has released a larger version of its consumer laptop while Lenovo has engineered a dual-display notebook. Which is better? tour in southeastern Minnesota — not as a bicyclist but as the event’s photographer.

I needed a laptop on the trip because I’d be doing a lot of picture sorting, editing and uploading, which would have been more cumbersome to pull off on my iPhone 14 Pro’s comparatively cramped 6.1-inch display.

I considered the Yoga Book 9i but deemed it unsuitable to use at campsites with no desk-like work surfaces available. The MacBook Air also gave me pause at first because it appeared too bulky for a camping trip — but those are just its X and Y axes. It’s insanely thin at 0.45 inches, barely thicker than the 13-inch model, and only a bit heavier at 3.3 pounds.

The Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life, which was important because I’d often be away from an outlet. (The Yoga Book 9i only gets about five to seven hours on a single charge.) The Air screen offers a generous 500 nits of brightness, which is great since I’d be using it outdoors almost exclusively. (The Lenovo screens each offer about 340 nits.) headtopics.com

. Sometimes I'll detach to use the notebook on the couch or the kitchen table, or to take it on occasional visits to my employer's downtown St. Paul offices, but that's usually the extent of my mobile computing.Bicycling Around Minnesota

. Sometimes I’ll detach to use the notebook on the couch or the kitchen table, or to take it on occasional visits to my employer’s downtown St. Paul offices, but that’s usually the extent of my mobile computing.Bicycling Around Minnesota

The 15-inch Air packs a bit more on the screen with a resolution of 2880 by 1864 pixels compared to 2560 by 1664 pixels on the 13-incher. More important, stuff just looks bigger and easier on the eyes.

The Mac ended up going everywhere with me on the bicycle trip, tucked into a backpack, and I barely knew it was there.

My iPhone got the most use during the day as I snapped and uploaded batches of pictures to BAM’s Facebook page. But every now and then I would unfold a camping chair and plop down by the side of the road for a bit of photo triaging on the laptop. I also pulled it out in the evening after a meal and a visit to the shower trailer. Those were among my moments of greatest happiness on the trip, luxuriating in the Air’s generously sized screen for powering through tasks that would have taken two or three times as long on the phone.

The 15-inch Air has been a bit of a revelation at home, as well. When working at my home-office desk, I have rarely put a laptop in a stand and positioned it beside my external display for a dual-screen setup. Instead, I have closed the lid and just used the standalone monitor. But the new Air has made me want to do the two-screen thing because its screen is so much bigger and easier on the eyes.I have another trip coming up soon. I’ll be visiting my folks in New Hampshire and rendezvousing with my sister, who lives in France, to do a lot of nature hiking as the leaves are turning.

I’ll, again, be wanting to take a notebook to process all the amazing iPhone pictures I anticipate taking.

I was tempted to take the Yoga Book 9i because I’d mostly use the computer at my parents’ house with little on-the-go laptop-ing of the sort I engaged in during the BAM trip. The Lenovo would function nicely as a mini-workstation on my folks’ dining-room table.

But I can’t bring myself to leave the 15-inch MacBook Air behind. It’s more elegant, with fewer pieces to carry around, and less complicated to deploy and use.

When I get home, though, I’ll be tempted to redeploy the Yoga Book 9i, while I still have it. I discovered that it can be used with up to four external displays, depending on their resolutions and refresh rates. The MacBook Air can only drive one monitor — that is, unless you invest in a special dock to enable multiple-display capability (I’m shopping for such a dock right now).

In a wacky experiment, I combined the Yoga Book 9i with my LG UltraFine Display and Apple’s Studio Display via two of the Lenovo’s three Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports to create a four-screen workstation.

Lenovo’s two-screen Yoga Book 9i is shown connected to Apple and LG external displays. (Julio Ojeda-Zapata / Pioneer Press)