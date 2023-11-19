Books that Teach Kids about Gratitude and Appreciation

These books aren’t all directly about gratitude. But they all offer a chance to chat or think about appreciating another person's effort, gifts or generosity. These books can also help build empathy by reminding kids how nice it feels to be appreciated. They can help children understand that resources like food and time are limited, so they shouldn't be wasted or taken for granted. And some of these books have a message that life's best gifts can't be simply bought or sold.
Little donkey Sylvester Duncan finds a magic pebble and makes a wish. He starts to imagine all the other things he could wish for — to help himself, his family, even everyone. Then a lion walks over, and things go horribly wrong. Steig's ingenious plot, mighty prose and delicate drawings offer a witty lesson in counting blessings and appreciating good health and time with loved ones. Gratitude tie-in: What's the difference between a want and a need? And the end of the story, why did the family decide to keep the pebble out of reach? Discussion idea for older children: This is a fable for all age
