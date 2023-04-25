Books temporarily or permanently removed from Florida schools

None of the books on Pink’s 13-title list has been banned statewide. Ten have been temporarily or permanently removed or restricted from shelves in at least one Florida school district, according to reports we reviewed from the Florida Department of Education, Collier County school district and PEN America. We don’t see any records of Florida schools removing three of the titles Pink listed. Seven of these books were removed from schools in four districts, by state and Collier County counts.

By PEN America’s most liberal definition of a"ban," 10 books Pink named were restricted or removed temporarily or permanently from schools in 17 of the state’s 67 school districts. Pink later clarified on X that some of the books she had mentioned were banned in one or more Florida school districts.Pink announced she planned to give away 2,000 books during her mid-November Sunshine State performances in response to book challenges. "The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…." Pink wrote in





PolitiFact » / 🏆 665. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLACKPINK Reveal Their Spice Girl Alter Egos, Cover TLC, Sing The Hits For ‘Carpool Karaoke’Watch BLACKPINK sing 'How You Like That' and cover TLC and Spice Girls in CarpoolKaraoke! Queens BLACKPINKCarpool 💕💕💕 BLACKPINKGLOBAL Lovely article but please it’s JENNIE, not Jenny😵‍💫

Source: billboard - 🏆 157. / 28,125 Read more »

The Barbie Movie Car Is Pink, Pink, Pink, and PinkFeast your eyes on Margot Robbie's dazzlingly bright convertible from the upcoming Warner Bros. movie.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 637. / 22,5 Read more »

Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the ‘Barbie’ Premiere’s Pink CarpetNicki Minaj, Gal Gadot, Haim, and more attended the world premiere of the 'totally bananas' summer blockbuster.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 132. / 28,125 Read more »

Pink Gives Away Banned Books at South Florida ShowsPink partners with PEN America to distribute 2,000 banned books to fans at her South Florida shows. The books include 'The Family Book', 'The Hill We Climb', 'Beloved', and 'Girls Who Code' series.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

Pink to Give Away Banned Books During Florida TourGrammy winner Pink plans to distribute 2,000 banned books during her Florida tour. She is partnering with PEN America and Books & Books to support the freedom to read, which has been under attack in the state. Pink emphasizes the importance of equality and opposes the banning of books on race, racism, LGBTQ topics, and authors of color.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Pink Teams Up to Give Away Banned Books at Florida ConcertsSinger/songwriter Pink partners with PEN America and Books & Books to distribute 2,000 banned books at concerts in Florida. Pink advocates against book banning in schools and urges people to read the banned books.

Source: Florida Times-Union - 🏆 627. / 22,5 Read more »