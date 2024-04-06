Bookings for Lodging Going Fast for Total Solar Eclipse

According to Jennifer Morris, owner and CEO of Let's Go Lux Travel , bookings for lodging are going fast. Any given area getting a total eclipse is extremely rare. It is a very small town. It's not liking coming into Oklahoma City... just be prepared," Morris said. As of Friday evening, Choctaw Landing in Hochatown had some availability. Raymond Gary State Park in nearby Fort Towson also had an RV spot and a cabin the website describes as "primitive.

" On the other hand, the HiWay Inn in Broken Bow and the Comfort Suites in Idabel were already fully booked. Heavy traffic congestion is expected, so Morris urged visitors to bring all their needed supplies with them—and to be ready to hang around for a bit even after the eclipse ends

