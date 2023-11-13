Book Recommendations

A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry (1995) “Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance is the kind of book that stops time.

You enter another world, live a full life span, and return to find that it’s only Tuesday!”—Abraham Verghese, author of The Covenant of Water Niki: The Story of a Dog, by Tibor Déry, translated from Hungarian by Edward Hyams (1956) “I know of no other work that portrays more precisely or convincingly the mind and soul of an animal than this superb novella, which is also one of the most affecting love stories I have ever read. Déry uses a dog’s life to illuminate what it means to be a human being, in particular one struggling to survive a brutal dictatorship.”—Sigrid Nunez, author of The Vulnerables Money by Martin Amis (1984) “Martin Amis’s novel Money is the cityscape as artwork we’ve left behind, in exchange for brooks and trees and what the biologists now call major fauna. We sold all that for fast food with names like the American Way and one borough-wide astroturf rollout of concrete; we cut ourselves an awful dea

