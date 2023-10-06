Book club: Inside a top editor's ‘Collision’ with Trump and Bezos

Good morning, and welcome to the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter. This month we’ve been talking about power and disruption while reading two timely nonfiction books. Walter Isaacson opened up Sunday in El Segundo about the stories and controversy behind his bestselling biography “Elon Musk.” (More about that later) On Wednesday, former Washington Post Editor Martin Baron will join the L.A.

This virtual event features two authors doing pioneering research into the perils and possibilities of artificial intelligence. Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, is the author of the upcoming “Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines.

Read more:

latimes »

Inside Trump's earlier secret bid for House speaker as McCarthy nomination drama unfoldedFrom ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl's upcoming book.

Trump may seek to pause $250 million New York business fraud trialNY AG Letitia James alleges Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and others overvalued key Trump Organization assets to get better loan terms and tax advantages.

Schumer mocks a Trump speakership: ‘We’ve seen a Trump rally at the Capitol already’The former president initially seemed to brush aside the idea of throwing his name into the race for speaker, but then said he was considering making a visit to the Capitol.

Mary Trump Floats 2 Reasons Why Trump Ditched His New York TrialThe former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.

Donald Trump Has Managed to 'Squander' His Empire: Mary TrumpThe former president's niece said Donald Trump is at risk of having the real estate empire taken from him, having inherited it from his father.

Trump fraud trial live updates: Day 5 kicks off with ex-Trump executive's testimonyThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics