Bonobos Found to Share Resources and Cooperate Across Group Boundaries

Humans regularly cooperate and share resources with other, unrelated humans in different social groups, often without any immediate, reciprocated benefits. The phenomenon has been considered unique to our species. But some bonobos appear to share this social trait, a study finds. Bonobos, like humans, live in social groups with individuals that may not be very closely related.

But compared with territorial and aggressive chimpanzees, bonobos have a more easygoing, tolerant attitude toward other groups. Bonobos occasionally groom and share food with unrelated individuals from other social groups and have even been known to cooperate in hunting. So behavioral ecologists Liran Samuni of the German Primate Center in Göttingen and Martin Surbeck of Harvard University studied two bonobo groups in the Congo’s Kokolopori Bonobo Reserve to investigate their cooperative behavior across group boundaries. The researchers found that bonobos engage in cooperative behaviors with individuals from other groups, even when there’s no immediate payoff. This discovery suggests that the ability to cooperate and share resources with unrelated individuals may not be unique to humans, but may have evolved in other species as well





Bonobos found to grow similarly to humansUntil now, there has been a broad consensus that the human adolescent growth spurt in body length is evolutionarily unique and absent in other primates. However, such adolescent growth spurt occurs in many primate species in body weight, including humans. The study published in the journal eLife suspected and confirmed that the reason for this divergence could be methodological issues.

