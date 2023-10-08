Boniface scores again and Leverkusen returns to top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne

Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, center, reacts to his teammates after he scores his side’s third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Cologne at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

The Nigeria forward completed the scoring in the 68th minute against Cologne, which had won on its previous two visits to Leverkusen but remains bottom with just one point from its opening seven games.

Jonas Hofmann opened the scoring in the 22nd when he swept the ball inside the right post after Florian Wirtz set him up with his heel. Boniface had some fortune in the buildup with the bounce of the ball but the visitors’ protests for hand ball were dismissed. Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart was booked for his reaction, as was Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong for telling the referee to book Baumgart. headtopics.com

Leverkusen was dominating play and Alex Grimaldo whipped the ball across the face of goal for Frimpong to score the second in the 32nd.

