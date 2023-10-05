Bond yields rise before U.S. jobs data

What’s happening What’s driving markets The crucial U.S. jobs report is due for release at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, with expectations for a 170,000 rise in payrolls and an unemployment rate of 3.7%. It’s the last jobs report before the Fed’s next interest-rate decision.

“A strong payroll print (net of revisions) would likely continue to push rates higher, but a weaker reading could halt the selloff,” said analysts at TD Securities. Through Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury has climbed 89 basis points this year, and the yield on the 30-year has jumped 95 basis points.

